The memorial event began at 12 p.n. at the TRUE Community Center Square.

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement across Jackson County honored those who had died serving their community in a memorial Wednesday.

The annual Jackson law Enforcement Memorial started at 12 p.m. in the TRUE Community City Square.

The Jackson Police Department Honor Guard helped organize the event.

Those killed in the line of duty were honored during the Roll call of Heroes. The roll call was followed by a gun salute and taps.