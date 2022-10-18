JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 40-year-old from Jackson was taken to the hospital after a serious crash around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account, early investigations show a semi-truck driver was slowing down to enter the weigh scales on I-94 west when they were rear ended.

The 40-year-old from Jackson suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital, MSP said.

In a photo shared by MSP, you can see the car was extremely damaged, especially in the front, and the driver-side door was hanging off the car.

MSP said the investigation is still ongoing.