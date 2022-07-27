JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Whether they’re for people getting to work or to a doctor’s appointment, Jackson bus stations are in high demand.

Nearly 2,000 people in Jackson rely on bus stations like this every day, and an upcoming millage renewal is hoping these buses keep moving.

“We’re hoping 120% that it passes,” said Executive Director for the Jackson Area Transportation Authority Michael Brown.

Brown started as a driver for the Jackson Area Transportation Authority 35 years ago.

Now as the executive director, Brown is hoping people in Jackson vote to approve a renewal of the city’s bus service.

It has to be done every five years, and this time around there will be no increase in what residents pay.

Brown says it’s important to keep the buses operating.

“This millage will bring about $550,000 to our agency that would help support and keep us running. It is city residents only and it is something that the city depends on and counts on,” said Brown.

Along with everyday transit, he says the money will help support programs like their wellness rides. It’s a door-to-door service that helps people in need get to the grocery store or to an appointment.

Brown says the funding will also help account for high gas prices.

“Fuel has just been off the hook. You know with how high our utilities are, everything just seems to increase, and there were no budgeted funds for those kinds of things.”

If it’s not renewed JATA would likely need to cut back hours and routes. This comes as they say just like many others they are already having trouble finding drivers.

“Everybody in this state and I think it the country, especially our little small town Jackson. It’s like we are competing with each other.”

Polling places will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.