JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a trailer theft.

Deputies say a man stole a Formula Triumph 7×16 foot enclosed box trailer.

They describe the suspect is a white man with a stocky build and mustache.

The vehicle he possibly used was a black Dodge Ram 3500 with a black topper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931.