JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the season of giving, and one Jackson woman is creating positive change through her toy store.

Wendy Wight is the founder of Priceless Gifts, which houses thousands of free toys that go to families in the area who need them.

“I’ve heard stories of families that really struggled but didn’t get help and I want that not to ever happen in our city,” said Wight.

Families in need can shop the store for new and gently used toys like dolls, books and games — but that’s only a few of the toys that they offer.

Everything is donated from the community and ready to go into one of the store’s shopping bags.

“We want you to fill it up,” said Wight.

More than 900 volunteers pitched in this year to organize and get toys ready.

Shari Walters has volunteered with Priceless Gifts for years, preparing and handing out thousands of presents.

“My husband Rich and I don’t have any children and we are kind of like grandparents,” Walters said. “Where we get to help families who may not have a Christmas if it wasn’t for the Priceless Toy Store.”

For Walters, it’s the stories she hears every year that keep her coming back to volunteer.

“How they don’t take the most expensive thing, but they try to find something that their child will really like,” said Walters. “To me, that is what Christmas is all about.”

Wight says she hopes that families leave with more than just toys.

“I hope that joy is a gift that we can give,” Wight said.

The store re-opens Wednesday.

If you would like to visit Priceless Gifts, you need to make an appointment before coming in. You can make an appointment by clicking this link.