JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — If you live in Jackson and want to beat the heat, the Nixon Water Park will be an option you can add to the itinerary.

The park opens Monday at 11 a.m. and will stay open until 3 p.m.; reopening at 3:30 p.m. and closing for the day at 6:30 p.m.

According to the city’s website, Session One is 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Session Two is 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Standard admission is $5 per person during the first session, and $3 during the second.

The park was forced to delay opening last year due to supply delays and maintenance work. It eventually reopened on June 27.

To learn more about pricing plans for seniors and kiddos, as well as other swim pass plans, click here.