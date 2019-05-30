Jackson wins drinking water award

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved Photo: etftrends

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - The city of Jackson was recently declared the regional winner for drinking water by the American Water Works Association.

The AWWA was founded in 1881. The scientific and educational society includes over 4,300 utilities that supply roughly 80 percent of the nation’s drinking water. The international nonprofit also treats almost half of the nation’s wastewater.

Jackson joins the Lower Peninsula city of Lowell as well as the villages of Teknosha and Mancelona as regional winners.

Negaunee Township, near Marquette, was declared the home of the best-tasting water in the Upper Peninsula.

Now the top five will compete for the state title of in September.