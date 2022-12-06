JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Every day, Tracie Jo Sutliff brings a set of supplies and food to homeless tents in Jackson.

“It’s not your regular homeless situation,” said Sutliff. “We are in crisis right now.”

People like Lynn Garrow know what they are going through. Garrow was recently homeless after getting sick and losing her job. A friend of Garrow’s recently passed away after living in the conditions outside.

“That’s just ridiculous in this day and age and in this country that’s supposed to be the greatest country in the world. People shouldn’t be dying out in the cold,” said Garrow.

Jackson police say they are still waiting on an autopsy to see if cold weather was the cause, but they say it likely played a factor.

Meanwhile, the Jackson City Council voted to explore the possibility of purchasing the vacant T.A. Wilson Academy to turn the building into a warming center and homeless service center.

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney says he has his concerns.

“There were a lot of unanswered questions about what the cost of a project like this would be. How immediate of a solution it can be,” said Mahoney.

Sutliff says she’s willing to work with the City to do whatever it takes to help these people more immediately.