JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of people enjoyed the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for its first-ever Fun Fest Sunday.

The event had food, face painting, a dunk tank and even a three-point basketball contest.

Deputies let locals sit in patrol cars too.

Some stood in line for a unique opportunity; dunking Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette.

“It’s critical that the community and the sheriff’s office and police in general work together,” said Gary Schuette.

He added that’s vital for police to be engaged in the community beyond enforcing the law.

“We are really thrilled [with] how this [event] worked out,” Schuette continued.

The sheriff’s office said that with Sunday’s turnout, the office hopes to make the event an annual tradition.