MSU star wide receiver Jayden Reed to return for last year of eligibility

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker greets wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Wide Receiver Jayden Reed is coming back to school!

Reed announced on his Twitter account that he will be returning to MSU instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, like his teammate Jalen Nailor did earlier this week.

“Since I was a child I’ve been dreaming of playing in the NFL and I am one step closer to my goal. After long talks with God, my family and friends, I’ve come to the decision to return to Michigan State and use my last year of eligibility. We have unfinished business to take care of,” Reed said.

“See you in 2022!”

Reed was the leading receiver for the Spartans last year with 1,026 yards. He also had 10 receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and two punt return touchdowns.

Reed’s Quarterback Payton Thorne is also expected to return, giving the Spartans some major fire power in the passing game.

MSU defeated Pittsburgh 31-21 in the Peach Bowl and Reed had six catches for 80 yards, including two sweet grabs for touchdowns.