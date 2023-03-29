LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Jersey Mike’s is hosting their 13th annual Day of Giving on Wednesday.

The rules of engagement for this event are simple. Jersey Mike’s will be donating 100% of their proceeds to charity, specifically the Gift of Life foundation.

Not only is this their 13th year, but their No. 13 sub is the sandwich that helped them raise the most money last year.

Shelly Roye, owner of Jersey Mike’s in Lansing, said the two mid-Michigan stores combined to raise over $20,000 last year, and this year, they are hoping to break that record.

“It’s my understanding that there are almost 2,500 Michiganders on the wait list right now for an organ, so hopefully this brings awareness to our charity, and we raise money to help them with their cost,” Roye said.

According to Roye, her team will be prepping all day and has been working for weeks. She said the prep work takes a lot of planning and getting the team mentally prepared for the big day.

“There’s going to be a lot of folks here that are going to be running through our line, and we somehow always manage to do it,” Roye said. “We’ll be having all employees on deck. Every employee in the company will be here, contributing in some way.”

Roye welcomes all mid-Michiganders to either the Lansing or Okemos location for a meal and a chance to help give back.