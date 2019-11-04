Jody Washington is the incumbent of the Lansing City Council 1st Ward and has held this seat for over seven years.
She serves as Chairperson for the Committee on General Services. Additionally, she is a member of the Committee on Development & Planning as well as Committee of the Whole. Washington is on the Employee Retirement Board, Planning Board and Capital Area Michigan Works Admin. Board as well as a Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau Liaison and Tri-Couny on Aging Consortium.
Jody Washington runs to represent the First Ward on Lansing’s City Council
