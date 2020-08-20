Joel Ferguson shares thoughts on leaving MSU Board of Trustees after 34 years

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The longest serving member on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees made a big announcement on Wednesday. Joel Ferguson said that after 34 years he will not seek another term.

“I’m a Michigan State graduate and I’d rather be on the inside than the outside for things that I care about,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he wanted to be apart of the decisions that impacted Michigan State students which includes fighting for affordable tuition.

“To keep tuition down as best we can to pay for the education and don’t put people in all those categories having to spend years paying off students loans and so on and so forth,” he said.

Ferguson also focused on the value of diversity and equal opportunities for all, but his accomplishments at MSU since 1986 didn’t come without a low.

“We had a predator in our mist,” she said.

Ferguson mentions while he was the board chair he made sure to not micromanage Michigan State deans.

“Maybe because of that we weren’t up to speed when we had a Nassar type there, but those guys are pretty good con-men,” he added. “They fool people even the people they’re working with did not know who they really are.”

He said this doesn’t define the university and even though he will no longer be on the board, he feels confident in the remaining trustees and MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr.

Ferguson said, “They’re smart and they’re aggressive and they care about the university and we have a good foundation with the president.”

Now, he said he wants to focus and expand on his development projects, but he plans to remain active in the Lansing and Michigan State community.

“Yeah I’m not going anywhere,” Ferguson said.