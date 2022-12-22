LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — John J. Dewane has been appointed as the new Ingham County prosecutor.

Dewane was named by the Judges of the 30th Circuit Court and will take over officially on Dec. 31.

He has been working in the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office since 2001, and has been deputy chief assistant for the past 12 years.

In his time in Ingham County, Dewane has conducted over 80 felony trials, including multiple homicide cases, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dewane takes over for former Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon, who announcer her retirement in November.

Siemon was criticized for halting the prosecution of minor traffic crimes and Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina criticized Siemon for plea deals that she thought were too lenient.

“It is an honor to be appointed as Ingham County Prosecutor by the Judges of the 30th Circuit Court,” Dewane said. “As a prosecutor, I’m excited to continue serving Ingham County in this new role. I look forward to working with law enforcement, the judiciary, community leaders, and the citizens of Ingham County to increase public safety by pursuing appropriate criminal charges of appropriate severity.

“We must work together to address violent crimes, working with police in Lansing and across the county. Police and prosecutors are on the front lines of addressing the increase in gun violence in our county, and we must improve this crucial partnership as we investigate and prosecute violent crimes – such as homicides and gun crimes.

“As a career prosecutor, I understand that leading this department is a new challenge. It’s one that I am excited and ready to pursue, and I’m asking for our community’s support as we work together to seek justice for the victims my office serves.

“Most importantly, I look forward to advocating for victims of crimes, ensuring that their voices are heard as we seek justice within the bounds of the law.”

Prior to serving as a prosecutor, Dewane was an attorney in private practice in St. Joseph, Mich.