EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Get prepared to laugh until your sides hurt mid-Michigan because famed comedian John Mulaney will be making a pit-stop in Spartan territory this fall.

Tickets for the September 8 show go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. through the Wharton Center ticket office and website.

Mulaney’s tour From Scratch is his latest traveling comedy tour since Kid Gorgeous in 2018.

Mulaney found success writing for Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2008, creating fan-favorite characters like “Stefon” and sometimes appearing as a correspondent on the Weekend Update segment.

Since leaving the show, Mulaney has hosted the late-night sketch comedy show five times.

Mulaney’s appearance in East Lansing will be a phone-free event. Phones will not be allowed in the performance space, as they must be secured in Yonder pouch that will be opened at the end of the event.