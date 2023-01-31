INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting people to attend a virtual open house regarding the upcoming rebuilding and maintenance of US-127 and I-496 in Ingham County.

During this meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. If you would like to participate, the meeting is happening virtually on Zoom.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83192360385#success

MDOT said it plans to rebuild the US-127/I-496 between I-96 and I-496 later this year. Work includes operational improvements, preventive bridge maintenance, traffic signal work, and sound wall construction.



US-127 is scheduled to be rebuilt between I-496 and I-69 beginning in 2025, along with preventive bridge maintenance, traffic signal work, sound wall construction, and drainage improvements.