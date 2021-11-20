Jonesville Police need your help identifying two people

Jonesville Police need your help identifying these two individuals.

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jonesville Police Department needs your help identifying two people captured on security camera footage on Thursday night.

The Facebook post from the Hilldale County Sheriff’s Office did not specify why they need to identify the two.

One of the two can be seen wearing a grey headband and a camouflage jacket, while the other is wearing a hat, a dark face covering and an orange coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jonesville City Police at (517) 849-2101 and speak with Sgt. Albright.