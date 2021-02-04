Jordan’s Way Charities teaming up with Ingham County Animal Control to raise money

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Kris Rotonda, a well-known animal activist and founder of Jordan’s Way Charities is making a stop in Michigan.

He is going to the Ingham County Animal Shelter to help raise money for the organization. Rotonda is known nationwide for his high-energy programs and spending days within shelters to document the lives of kennel dogs.

The Jordan`s Way Tour has stopped at shelters in 15 states so far — and the Ingham County Animal Shelter will be the last stop within Michigan.

Each visit on average raises $5,000 to $15,000 through various challenges and live-streams.

