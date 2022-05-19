LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan judge has ruled that changes to the state’s auto no-fault law

can’t be applied to people who purchased policies, and were injured, before those changes took effect.

That ruling came down in the case of Elisabeth Kuhlgert, a scientist who was badly injured by a truck on Michigan State University’s campus.

“Elisabeth walked across the pedestrian walkway, as the truck was backing up, the truck did not see Elisabeth and she saw the truck at the very last second and attempted to get out of the way and the truck ran her over going backwards. As best we can tell, the left rear wheels of the truck ran over her skull,” said George Sinas, Elisabeth’s attorney.

Due to the severity of her injuries, doctors had their doubts about if she would survive.

The judge ruled Wednesday that insurance companies involved are still obligated to provide the level of benefits guaranteed under the original policies, and cannot retroactively apply lower reimbursement levels that took effect after Kuhlget’s injuries were sustained.