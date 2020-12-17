Judge rules parents must pay for dumped porn collection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven couple is expected to have to pay their son thousands of dollars for throwing away his porn collection.

In November, U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled the parents didn’t have a right to toss the collection. The porn collection was valued at around $25,000. Maloney has yet to rule precisely how much they’ll have to pay.

According to court documents, the 42-year-old man sued his parents after throwing away DVDs, VHS tapes, magazines and adult toys.

The man moved in with them in their Ottawa County home after getting a divorce. He moved out 10 months later. When his parents delivered his items to his new home, his boxes of porn were missing, according to court documents.

According to emails included in the lawsuit, his dad told him that he was doing him “a big favor” by tossing them.