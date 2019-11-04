Julee M Rodocker runs for Lansing City Council

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Julee M. Rodocker was a business woman for over 30 years and is currently a Lansing Police Commissioner. Rodocker is running for one of two at-large seats on the Lansing City Council.

She is a Lansing Police Department Advisory Board Member as well as Lansing Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust Member.​ Additionally, Rodocker is a current member of the Lansing city committee on diversity and inclusion as well as former board member of Lansing Human Relations Community Services.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar