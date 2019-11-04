Julee M. Rodocker was a business woman for over 30 years and is currently a Lansing Police Commissioner. Rodocker is running for one of two at-large seats on the Lansing City Council.
She is a Lansing Police Department Advisory Board Member as well as Lansing Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust Member. Additionally, Rodocker is a current member of the Lansing city committee on diversity and inclusion as well as former board member of Lansing Human Relations Community Services.
Julee M Rodocker runs for Lansing City Council
Julee M. Rodocker was a business woman for over 30 years and is currently a Lansing Police Commissioner. Rodocker is running for one of two at-large seats on the Lansing City Council.