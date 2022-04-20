JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A jury has found Defendant Mackenzie Quarrels guilty on three counts including Second Degree Murder, Felony Firearm and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka, the shooting incident happened in Summit Township at 227 South Street on March 20, 2021.

Deputies arrived to find 25-year-old Krashawna Emond Walker. She was killed by a gunshot wound to in her upper body.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors. This was a murder trial. It was very intense. We are pleased with the verdict. I also want to thank the Prosecution trial team of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Hull and Det. Kelly Ebersole of the Sheriff’s Department for doing an outstanding job in both preparing and presenting the case to the jury.” Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka

A sentencing date is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, before Circuit Court Judge Susan Jordan.