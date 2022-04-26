GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman with more than 35 years under her belt as the Genoa Township clerk was found not guilty of failing to perform her duty on Monday.

“This was a win for me and all clerks in Michigan who no longer need to be afraid of being prosecuted because an election poll worker made an innocent mistake,” said Polly Skolarus.

Skolarus was charged in March 2021 by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office with a misdemeanor of Election Law – Failure to Perform Duty.

A Michigan State Police (MSP) report that WHMI got from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that Skolarus kept extra absentee ballots used in the November election in canvas bags that weren’t approved by the State Bureau of Elections.

According to MSP, it was immediately recognized as not legal when Skolarus brought them to the November 9 meeting with the Livingston County Board of Canvassers.

Skolarus entered a not guilty plea in the 53rd District Court.

Witnesses said Skolarus initially admitted her fault, but at a Genoa Township Board meeting, she said she was innocent of the charges.