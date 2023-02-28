LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A jury in Ingham County has found Willie Woods guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery for the death of Erwin Bell in Lansing, according to Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane.

Woods has also been charged for an assault on a sheriff’s deputy at the Ingham County Jail while he was awaiting trial.

The deputy suffered significant injuries from punches to the face and head, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting Woods has been convicted of took place on Nov. 25, 2020, on the 5900 block of Richwood St.

Lansing Police formally named Woods as the suspect the next day while announcing charges.

Dewane said that prosecutors Bill Crino and Elena Cisneros handled this case and it took significant preparation, in addition to the time spent in trial.

The prosecutor’s office said it was assisted by the Lansing Police Department, Lansing Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and Sparrow Health System.

“As our office works to address violent and gun-related crime, we are fortunate to work in partnership with police, as these officers are on the front lines working to stop violent crime and provide justice. Together, we are taking steps to prevent crime and to hold offenders accountable,” Dewane said.