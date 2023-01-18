JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A jury has found Franky Ackley guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm for shooting James Cooper-Robertson in March of 2020.

The shooting happened outside Duffy’s bar in Jackson on March 6, 2020 just after 1 a.m.

The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported the guilty verdict on Tuesday, saying he was very pleased with the outcome.

“This was an extremely violent case,” said Jarzynka. “I also want to thank the Prosecution trial team of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Guernsey and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeremiah Smith and Det. Aaron Grove of the City of Jackson Police Department for doing an excellent job in both preparing and presenting the case to the jury.”

Ackley is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2023 at 9 a.m. before Circuit Court Judge John G. McBain.