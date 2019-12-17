JUST IN: Michigan is suing four major drug companies in an attempt to fight the opioid epidemic

Tuesday morning Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the state of Michigan filed a lawsuit against four major drug companies in an attempt to fight the opioid crisis.

Cardinal Health Incorporated, Mckesson Incorporated, AmerisourceBergen and Walgreen Company are being sued under the Drug Dealer Liability Act.

The Attorney General claims over a seven-year period the drug companies sold what amounts to 1.1 million pills per day in our state, which she says is more than what could possibly be necessary for legitimate medical uses.

Nessel says more lawsuits will come, and the majority of the money won from settlements and lawsuits will go towards fighting the opioid epidemic.

