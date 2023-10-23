GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan kayaker has been hospitalized after falling into a Traverse City-area lake and spending about an hour in extremely cold conditions.

Michigan State Police say they got an emergency call just before 2 p.m. on Sunday at Long Lake in Grand Traverse County. The kayaker, a 37-year-old man from West Olive, had rolled his boat and couldn’t climb out of the water.

The trooper said the man was shivering and had started to lose his fine motor skills. The responding officer, along with a local boater, were able to track him down and pull him out of the water. The air temperature at the time was 47 degrees and the water was estimated at 53 degrees, per MSP.

The kayaker was taken to a hospital in Traverse City to be treated for hypothermia. The trooper was also able to recover the man’s kayak and personal belongings.

Michigan DNR Conservation Officers, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department and Long Lake Emergency Services also responded to the scene.