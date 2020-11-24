Keep holiday gift-giving on budget with these companies that ship free

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed today that her department is actively investigating threats made against members of the Wayne County Boats of Canvassers, and issued the following statement:

“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law. Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”