LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former GOP candidate for governor Kevin Rinke came so close to announcing that he will run again in four years.

One week before the GOP primary election for governor, Kevin Rinke was posed to win the party nomination.

But when former President Donald Trump endorsed Tudor Dixon, it was game over.

However, with the next race for governor four years away, Rinke is sounding very much like a candidate who wants to avenge that loss last August.

“I don’t like to lose,” Rinke told 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. “We’ve got a little bit of time to figure that out and ultimately the feedback from the people of Michigan is going to determine what path forward I take,” said Rinke.

Rinke said that, unlike Tudor Dixon, he has policies that appeal to independent voters, including rape and incest exceptions on abortion.

Ultimately, Rinke said he wishes he could have been the 50th governor, but being the 51st wouldn’t be too bad either.

Rinke is the first Republican to express his interest in running, with the next governor’s election being more than 1,100 days away.