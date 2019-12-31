Local New Year’s celebrations

It is a countdown to 2020 and if you are still looking to ring in the New Year in Lansing and Jackson, here are a few fun places to start the new decade in style.



For families who want to celebrate with their little ones before bedtime, Play East Lansing is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve. The party starts at 11 a.m. and children can play games, dance, and toast to the ‘noon’ year with sparkling cider!



Add a turkey to the ball drop by rolling into Spare Time. The bowling alley will be open until 1 a.m. and families can rent a lane or experience an escape room.



If a bowling ball isn’t quite your style, keep rolling at Edru Skate for a family fun New Year’s event that includes food and a prize-filled balloon drop.



Chip in $45 to salsa the night away at Urban Beat with food included, $25 without the food and an MSU student ID will get you a $10 discount.



As the clock hits midnight mosey on down to Capital Prime to enjoy a live Motown Band at the Capital Vine New Year’s Eve. The $55 ticket includes two drink tickets and an appetizer buffet.



As 2019 closes, the Green Door Blues Bar & Grill opens up 2020 with a champangne split, party favors, countdown to midnight and the band will be rockin’ until 2:30 AM. Cover is $15.



Head next door to the NYE Avenue Street Fair 20/20 with no cover, DJ, and toast at midnight.



Jackson residents can count down the final seconds of 2019 at the annual Eve on the Ave celebration. Michigan Ave will be shut down and the event begins at 10:00 p.m. The ball drop is from the top of Jackson City Hall to count down to 2020 and fireworks at midnight.



Venture up to the third floor Grand Ballroom of Veritas to join a New Year’s Eve party in Downtown Jackson, the 2020 New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bash.



However, you decide to celebrate 2020, remember to have fun, be safe, and from all of us here for you at WLNS TV 6 have a Happy New Year!



If you know of a New Year’s event we haven’t mentioned, please send an email so we can update this list.

