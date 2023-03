DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Legendary rock group KISS is bringing its final tour, “The End of the Road Tour,” to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in October.

The Michigan show was announced by the band as it added additional dates to its schedule.

You can catch the gig on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m.

More information about the KISS show in Detroit can be found here.