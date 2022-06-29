MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — One good-hearted human’s call to Ingham County Animal Control saved a kitten’s life.

ICAC received the call on Wednesday, regarding a kitten that was discovered in a storm drain at Michigan Avenue and Cedar Street in Lansing.

Animal Control responded to the call and teamed up with Lansing Public Works and the Lansing Police Department to get the 6-week-old kitten out of the storm drain safely.

Courtesy: Lansing Police on Twitter

Courtesy: Lansing Police on Twitter

Courtesy: Lansing Police on Twitter

Courtesy: Lansing Police on Twitter

“We think the kitten had been down there for a couple of days based on the condition he’s in,”

said Heidi Williams, director at ICAC. “He’s hypothermic and emaciated, but he’s currently

receiving proper treatment at the shelter and is doing well.”

To get the kitten out of the storm drain, LPD had to direct traffic and Lansing Public Works brought out its truck to push water and air into the drain to help get the kitten to an area he could be reached.

“We couldn’t have reached this kitten without the help of Lansing Public Works and Lansing

Police Department,” said Williams. “It was a great team effort!”

The shelter has named the lucky kitten “Jordan” after East Jordan Iron Works, the manufacturer of the

drain cover.

Lansing police posted about the kitten on social media and said they were happy to help.

“Firefighters aren’t the only ones who rescue kittens OKAY!!” LPD said.

For more information contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICACS website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.

ICACS is open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on county observed holidays.