LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — How about that for a birthday surprise?!?

6 News this Morning anchor Kiyerra Lake got the surprise of a lifetime Friday morning when her longtime boyfriend Jordan proposed on set during the show.

Kiyerra’s co-anchor Jorma Duran helped orchestrate the entire operation, and was filming the behind the scenes look on Facebook Live.

We’re so happy for Kiyerra and Jordan!!! Congrats on the big day! 🎉🎊🎉