LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tis the season for spreading the holiday cheer, and Downtown Lansing Inc. is doing just that by bringing a brand new Kringle Holiday Market to the Lansing area.

The market, located in downtown Lansing at Reutter Park, will open up at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The grand opening ceremony will include a ribbon cutting with Mayor Andy Schor, live music from the Lansing Symphony Orchestra, a photo booth, and more.

The holiday market will be open through Dec. 17 and community members will be able to enjoy food trucks, holiday shopping, winter activities, and 10 different vendors.

Vendors will have a variety of items such as toys for kids, baked goods, and ornaments.

The market will also have an ice skating rink where the Capital Area District Library will lend out skates free of charge.

Kringle Holiday Market Hours of Operation:

Thursday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From the coffee that will help warm you up, to the Christmas decorations and skating, the Kringle Holiday Market is a way community members can make memories and fill their spirits with joy, much like Silver Bells in the City.

“You know when I think of the Kringle Holiday Market, I think of all of those warm fuzzy feelings you think about when you think about the holidays and like wintertime,” said Jazmin Anderson, Events and Market Manager for the Downtown Lansing Inc.