LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Kroger in Michigan is now hiring, and they will hold a virtual job fair on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

The job fair is for all positions at all Michigan Kroger Stores.

The company states due to the increase of job lost and insecurity of the pandemic they want to expand this opportunity to Michigan residents.

For more information regarding the job fair, and Kroger attached is their website.