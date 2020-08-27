Labor Day Travel: Data indicates Michiganders more interested in camping vacations than before the pandemic

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — According data from Kampgrounds of America, more people are rolling up their sleeves and pitching tents to camp this Labor Day holiday.

Data show the number of Michiganders visiting KOA.com this summer increased by approximately 35% from last year, while KOA’s North American Camping Report (NACR) shows a 9% increase in camping families in the Midwest over the past 6 years.

With travelers across the country continue to adjust or cancel their travel plans through the fall, KOA booking data is also indicating an extended camping season.

The future of distance learning and remote work were key factors for increased frequency for the respondents surveyed in April, with 45% of campers with children in the household noting that continued distance learning would encourage them to camp more, and later in the season.

Here are some KOA campgrounds in Michigan open through October that I thought your readers may be interested in for a late summer or fall escape: