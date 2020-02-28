Lady Gaga’s dad cites homelessness for his bar’s woes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: A view of atmosphere during the SmileDirectClub Nighttime Clear Aligners Activation with Jordan Fisher at Grand Central Station on September 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Getty Images for SmileDirectClub)

NEW YORK – Lady Gaga’s father says the homeless population at Grand Central Terminal is hurting the restaurant he operates there.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Joe Germanotta is refusing to pay $260,000 in rent and fees for his Art Bird & Whiskey Bar.

He wants the Metropolitan Transit Authority to renegotiate his rent or release him from a lease that expires in 2028. Germanotta and other business owners on the terminal’s lower concourse say they are struggling because of the homelessness problem, rodent infestation, and outdated furniture and facilities. The MTA’s police chief says officers will not eject people abide by terminal rules.