LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Campgrounds and beaches are packed with people around the state, including mid-Michigan.

Dozens of people were at Sleepy Hollow State Park, enjoying the trails and beaches. Some, if they’re lucky, even get to camp out there.

Park officer Anna Thelen has worked at Sleepy Hollow for five seasons. She said there’s an overwhelming feeling of pride in helping the park she visited often as a child.

“It’s just nice to see people enjoy the park and knowing we had a hand in that,” Thelen said.

She added that getting a camper spot to stay at the park isn’t easy. Reservations open up about six months in advance, and bookings for the holiday weekend were gone quick.

Jeff Britz arrived Sunday to camp with his brother and sister-in-law, who arrived last week. He’s ready to relax after a long wait for his reservation.

“It feels good,” Britz said. “I just can’t wait to sit down, relax, and have something cold to drink and enjoy the rest of the weekend.”

With busy campgrounds, Lake Ovid’s shores are packed.

Closer to the Capital city, Lake Lansing’s shore hosts families hitting the waves and grilling out.

“Threw the meat on the grill around 3 o’clock, and we got some already out and we’re just hanging out,” sighed griller Wyson Nodovie. “You see this grill, you see this sun, it’s the unofficial start of summer.”