Lake Superior habitat threatened from historic mines and high water levels

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Three children were taken to the hospital following a hit and run just before 7:30 p.m. today.

The Lansing Police Department is still looking for the vehicle and driver.

The incident occurred near the Meijer at 6200 South Pennsylvania Ave on the city's south side. Police have a portion of Cedar Street blocked off.

The children were all taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

This story will be updated as we are able to confirm more details.