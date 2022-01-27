Lansing airport to host first international flight of the year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you have your personal item and carry-on ready?
Because the Capital Region International Airport (LAN) will kick off its international service for 2022 on Friday with Apple Leisure Group (ALG) Vacations.
The first flight of the season will leave the Capital city and arrive in Cancun, Mexico at 8:30 a.m.
On Sunday, first flight to Punta Cana will depart.
Beginning Jan. 28 and concluding April 7, 2022, nonstop flights from Lansing to Cancun will depart three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Nonstop flights will depart for Punta Cana on Thursdays and Sundays.
We are thrilled to have our international service with ALG Vacations continue and be able to offer nonstop flights from LAN to popular vacation destinations like Cancun and Punta Cana. These nonstop flights to Mexico and the Dominican Republic are another reminder that LAN is a gateway to convenient flights around the world.”Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority