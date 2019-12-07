Lansing and Jackson communities exceeded expectations for Day of Giving

Winter in Michigan is the perfect time to get out there and enjoy some of your favorite snowy activities.

With thousands of miles of groomed snowmobile trails, hundreds of miles of fat tire biking trails and picturesque snowshoeing and cross country skiing paths, there's adventure around every snowy corner. Michigan's more than 11,000 frozen lakes provide tons of opportunity for ice fishing.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources also has a winter event calendar to see what is happening in your neck of the woods.