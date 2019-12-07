More than 4,000 pounds of food were dropped off at our station in Lansing as well as Consumers Energy Headquarters in Jackson.
Additionally, our viewers provided thousands of dollars in monetary donations.
In the video above, WLNS Chivon Kloepfer met with organizers and one company in particular that made a big donation to feed our neighbors.
Lansing and Jackson communities exceeded expectations for Day of Giving
More than 4,000 pounds of food were dropped off at our station in Lansing as well as Consumers Energy Headquarters in Jackson.