Lansing and Jackson election preview

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing and Jackson residents will be casting ballots on several community issues on Tuesday, August 6th beginning at 7:00 a.m.
Five people are running for the Lansing City Council at Large. Candidates include incumbents Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley. Yanice Jackson-Long, Terry Eagle and Julee M. Rodocker are running against them.
Additionally, Ward 1 Lansing City Council has an incumbent competing against four candidates for the position. Incumbent Jody Washington who wants to work on building a mental health task force, Brandon Betz is an economist, Scott Hughes with the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office would like to expand the Lansing Promise Program, and lifelong Lansing resident James Pyle.
Meridian Township will decide if they want to pay more to fix local roads.
“The voters in Meridian Township will decide whether they want to spend $35 million over the next ten years to fix 147 miles of roads in Meridian Township, all local roads,” says Township Manager, Frank Walsh.
Napoleon Township is trying for a police and fire millage. 1 mill would go to the police department and 1.25 mills would go to the fire department. The millage would provide more than a combined $500,000 to the departments in its first year.
6 News will have election results after the polls close at 8:00 p.m.
