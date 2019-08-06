Lansing and Jackson election preview

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) - The Michigan State Police just issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 79-year-old man last seen in Putnam Township.

Kenneth Bernard Moilanen was last seen near Farley Rd on August 4th at 3:00 p.m.

The elderly man never returned to his home in the City of Brighton which is also in Livingston County.

Mr. Moilanen is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and does not have his necessary medication with him.

He is described as six feet tall, weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black pants and an Air Force baseball cap.

Mr. Moilanen has a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a handicap license plate. The license plate number is 5073J6.

Anyone with information should call 911, Livingston County Dispatch at (517) 546 - 9111 or Brighton City Police at (810) 227 - 2700.