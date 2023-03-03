LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rosalyn Williams has lived at Autumn Ridge apartments for the last seven years, and according to her, the living conditions have been going downhill ever since.

Her apartment has not had heat for more than a week. She says the complex knew her furnace had issues, and they did fix it, the work was never inspected.

Fearing for her own safety, she called Consumers Energy to check it out.

Williams is now looking for a new place to live since her apartment has been pink-tagged.

She shared a document saying crews found a gas leak yesterday and turned off her heat.

To make matters worse, Williams showed 6 News an e-mail from the apartment complex saying she has to move out.

Now, she says she is left with nowhere to go.

“It’s really bad and nobody should be living like this and there is no help. I don’t know what to say or know what to do and I’m trying hard not to cry,” said Williams. “It really is bad.”

Autumn Ridge has yet to respond to 6 News’ requests for comment.

Until this is fixed, Williams says has no other choice but to live out of a hotel.

When 6 News Reporter Kyle Makin first arrived at the Holmes Apartments last November, he saw trash that covered the hallways and a roof that was falling apart.

Months later, little has changed, with tenant Monica Sloane saying she has been living with a hole in her ceiling since Thanksgiving.

Water is now leaking into Slone’s apartment and she said it has ruined furniture.

She added that because of the hole, she’s found bugs and rodents throughout their apartment.

When she tried to get it fixed around Thanksgiving, she said workers told her there was nothing else they could do.

The hole that has been leaking in Monica Slone’s apartment.

The Holmes Apartment complex has had a variety of issues since November 2022.

“They came in gave us buckets a dehumidifier and said basically that there was nothing they could do here until they got the roof fixed,” said Slone.”Since then, it’s been a merry-go-round of ‘Well we are not getting permits, the city is not clearing.'”

Simtob Management, the company that owns Holmes Apartments, says they’ve had trouble finding a company to work on roofing issues in the winter.

Fortunately, the management company has found one and hopes to get the roof repaired in the next two weeks.

They added that any residents experiencing problems can move into a different apartment and that many people have done that.

Slone said she has asked to switch, but she hasn’t been able to do that yet.