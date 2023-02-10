LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re nearing the end of the high school basketball regular season, and with that comes much higher stakes.

We’ve got a great schedule of games tonight that you’re not going to want to miss.

It all starts with the Big Game which is out at Grand Ledge where Okemos is in town and looking for revenge.

The Wolves have lost just one game in conference play this season and that was earlier this year when they played the Comets. Okemos is 6-1 on the season while Grand Ledge sits at 4-4.

We’ll have in-depth coverage of that game and a whole lot more. Stay tuned all night for scores, highlights and more!

BOYS

BIG GAME

OKEMOS AT GRAND LEDGE

LANSING WAVERLY AT EAST LANSING

LANSING CHRISTIAN AT OLIVET

ST. JOHNS AT LANSING EASTERN

DANSVILLE AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

GIRLS

HASLETT AT WILLIAMSTON

CHARLOTTE AT LANSING CATHOLIC

PORTLAND AT IONIA

OTHER BOYS GAMES

FOWLER AT BATH

OVID-ELSIE AT DURAND

MASON AT FOWLERVILLE

PORTLAND AT IONIA

ADRIAN AT JACKSON

JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI AT JACKSON NORTHWEST

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK AT LAINGSBURG

EATON RAPIDS BOYS AT LANSING SEXTON

LAKE FENTON AT OWOSSO

KENTWOOD GRAND RIVER PREP AT SARANAC

LESLIE AT STOCKBRIDGE

HASLETT AT WILLIAMSTON

OTHER GIRLS GAMES

OVID-ELSIE AT DURAND

MASON AT FOWLERVILLE

JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI AT JACKSON NORTHWEST

LANSING CHRISTIAN AT OLIVET

COLDWATER AT JACKSON PARMA WESTERN

KENTWOOD GRAND RIVER PREP AT SARANAC

LESLIE AT STOCKBRIDGE