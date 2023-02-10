LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re nearing the end of the high school basketball regular season, and with that comes much higher stakes.
We’ve got a great schedule of games tonight that you’re not going to want to miss.
It all starts with the Big Game which is out at Grand Ledge where Okemos is in town and looking for revenge.
The Wolves have lost just one game in conference play this season and that was earlier this year when they played the Comets. Okemos is 6-1 on the season while Grand Ledge sits at 4-4.
We’ll have in-depth coverage of that game and a whole lot more. Stay tuned all night for scores, highlights and more!