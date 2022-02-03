Lansing asks for plans from developers for new City Hall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing may be seeing some major changes to the location of it’s municipal buildings in the next few years.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that the City of Lansing is waiting for approval to relocate City Hall, 54-A District Court, police HQ operations and the detention center.

A new City Hall that will better serve residents has been a major need in Lansing for many years,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I look forward to the creative responses from those interested in transforming these key properties in the City. It’s time that we finally address this need, and bringing these projects to fruition will be great for Lansing residents and visitors alike. The City has learned so much from our past experiences looking for solutions for new city facilities. We also have a new option due to the realities of the pandemic. We will take these lessons and seek new ideas to find solutions that work for city government, our courts, police, and Lansing taxpayers.” Mayor Andy Schor

The city is seeking response to a Request for Proposal (RPF) from qualified developers.

The City is looking for development project proposals on new and existing city assets including, but not limited to the renovation, relocation or reconstruction of City Hall, including a plan for the district courts, and certain police facilities including the detention center.

The City of Lansing has specified that proposals should consider the following objectives:

Foster economic development in the downtown Lansing business district;

Relocate City Hall and 54-A District Court operations, including police and lock-up from their current location to a single location consisting of one facility or complex or multiple properties by virtue of repurposing existing buildings or spaces (whether City owned, or to be leased/purchased), new construction or other innovative development options;

Maximize the redevelopment opportunity at the current City Hall property, or other properties, to increase tax revenue for capture by the City

Reduce the City’s overall cost of occupancy of the City Hall and 54-A District Court operations through innovative plans incorporating best workplace design strategies, operational efficiencies, sustainable design, utilization of City assets, and or available privately owned real estate assets.

The current City Hall building was built in the late 1950’s, considered to be inefficient in its layout and energy use.

Currently, City Hall currently needs up to $80 million in repairs and upgrades to bring the building up to current standards.