Lansing blue trash bag credits

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As 2019 ended, Lansing will no longer collect blue trash bags.



Residents who still have blue City trash bags can bring them to community centers to receive a credit that will be applied to their CART trash account bill.



Community centers will accept bags beginning on Wednesday, January 8th until Saturday, January 25th.



Trash bags will be credited for $2.60 per bag which is $13 per roll.

Community centers that are accepting trash bags include:

• Foster Community Center: 200 N. Foster Ave.

• Gier Community Center: 2400 Hall St.

• Letts Community Center: 1220 W. Kalamazoo St.

• Schmidt Community Center: 5825 Wise Rd.

Community centers are open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. as well as on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on Sundays.



Credit received will be applied to the customer’s CART trash account on a prorated basis for the next quarter of service. No cash or checks will be given.



Residents who plan to sign-up as a CART trash service customers before Friday February 28th can apply their credit to their trash bill.