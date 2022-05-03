LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A hefty dollop of dough is coming to the Lansing School District following Tuesday’s election.

More than 12,000 people were able to cast their votes, with 79%, or 8,960 voting in favor of the millage.

Around 29%, or 3,639 votes were not in favor of the bond.

Approximately, $129,700,000 will be going towards a variety of projects, including four new school buildings, HVAC system upgrades across the district and a facility upgrade for J.W. Sexton High School.

