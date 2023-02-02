LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a startup competition called Lansing Built to Last was introduced.

The idea was to have entrepreneurs and idea-makers submit proposals for a chance to win a year’s worth of services to launch their businesses.

It was a smashing success and 6 News highlighted those successes in a 30-minute special Thursday.

Five businesses launched in the Greater Lansing area as a result of the Lansing Built to Last competition in 2021.

The Thursday special featured Michelle Massey of TechSmith and Evemarie Eyde of Eyde Development as they explain the vision, community support and prizes as they go into the second Lansing Built to Last.

The show featured five finalists, which are now thriving businesses from the first Lansing Built to Last.

The business owners gave their advice to people who are thinking about competing in 2023.

The finalists from the first Lansing Built to Last Competition are:

Dancing with the Nords -finalist Capitol City Sweets- finalist Hooked- finalist Socialite Souls – finalist Sweet Encounter Bakery & Café –finalist and winner of the first Lansing Built to Last competition Nikki Thompson Frazier

Nikki won a year’s rent in the Knapp building in downtown Lansing, as well as one year of support services for advertising, legal help, web development, and more.