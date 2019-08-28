Lansing business owner faces 13 felony charges in payroll fraud case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing small business owner is facing multiple felony charges for payroll fraud.



For nearly 10 years, Camron Gnass allegedly withheld over $52,000 from employees’ paychecks for deferred retirement contributtions but failed to deposit the funds into their accounts and pay the employer match.



Gnass is charged with eight felony counts of larceny, four felony counts of receiving and concealing stolen or converted property, and one felony count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise. Conducting a Criminal Enterprise holds a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison with a maximum fine of $100,000 while the other charges have maximum sentences of five years in prison and varying maximum fines.



Gnass will be arraigned in Ingham County 54A District Court.



“When businesses exploit their workers by cheating them out of their hard-earned money, families have less in their pockets and an uncertain future,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “This has gone on for far too long and Michigan isn’t waiting any longer to crack down on payroll fraud crimes.”



This is the first set of criminal charges originating from the Payroll Fraud Enforcement Unit since the Michigan Attorney General’s Office established the Unit in April.