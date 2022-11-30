LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light has officially retired Erickson Power Station, its last coal-fired power plant.

The plant opened back in 1973 and was officially retired on Sunday, Nov. 27, nearly 50 years after it first began operating.

“In 2012, BWL burned 1.2 million tons of coal. Today, 10 years later, BWL’s coal consumption is zero,” said Dick Peffley, General Manager, Lansing Board of Water & Light.

Lansing BWL also said they are now the largest utility in Michigan to generate coal-free power.

BWL said all of this aligns with the companies goal of providing 50 percent clean energy by 2030 and being carbon neutral by 2040.

“These coal-fired plants generated power that allowed Lansing’s automobile industry to grow and flourish and made the Lansing area a terrific place to live, work and raise a family. Now it’s time for the next generation of cleaner energy to power the region’s electric vehicle future and beyond. I started my BWL career at Erickson and the plant has had a great run. We appreciate its service to our community and all the employees that kept it operational throughout the decades,” said Peffley.

Lansing BWL said it has roughly 100,000 electric customers, 58,000 water customers, 155 steam customers and 19 chilled water customers.